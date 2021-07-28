Houcine Mounib

JetHands Platform Branding

Houcine Mounib
Houcine Mounib
  • Save
JetHands Platform Branding design illustration ill ui branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Branding design for my new agency (a digital platform). The platform provides design and programming services for websites and applications .

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Houcine Mounib
Houcine Mounib

More by Houcine Mounib

View profile
    • Like