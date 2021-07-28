Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Branding Guidelines Template

The print & digital Branding Guidelines

The Branding Guidelines set is a series of 24 creative and fully customizable layout design templates for Adobe InDesign (Versions CS4, CS5, CS5.5, CS6 and CC). With these branding guidelines you can provide your client a completely clear overview of how they should handle their logo and corporate identity elements.

Download link: https://crmrkt.com/BJMp80

