Xandrieth Xs

Brand Guide for House of THL, a global luxury fashion brand

Xandrieth Xs
Xandrieth Xs
  • Save
Brand Guide for House of THL, a global luxury fashion brand brand guide green gold graphic design brand design colourful design branding
Download color palette

Our branding projects always come with a brand guide. A brand guide includes all the information and instructions for using and printing the brand identity system and packaging designs. This gives the client a manual to make minor changes or copies without our extensive help. This helps them maximize the potential of our designs….

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Xandrieth Xs
Xandrieth Xs

More by Xandrieth Xs

View profile
    • Like