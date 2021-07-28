Aakif Iqbal

R-estate Landing Page Design

Aakif Iqbal
Aakif Iqbal
R-estate Landing Page Design uiuxdesign websitedesign webuidesign realestate landingpage minimal concept uidesign uitrend inspiration uiux
Hey guys 🎈
Recently I designed the website for real estate.
Hope you like it 🧡
👋 Available for new projects.
Let's chat! aakif.bhatti157@gmail.com

UX/UI Designer Available for hire 🚀
