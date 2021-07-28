Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ONiT Studio

Edufunding application filtering

ONiT Studio
ONiT Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Edufunding application filtering motion graphics agency 2d animation explainer video educational creative agency onit gifs illustration brand design content creation design south africa animation branding
Download color palette

EduFunding. A comprehensive list of bursaries, scholarships, and student loans available to secondary and tertiary education seekers.

Brief: To produce an animated explainer video for one of Eduone’s products on offer.

Check out the full animation video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMMatRLH2zm/

ONiT Studio
ONiT Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by ONiT Studio

View profile
    • Like