Tak Makaron Project - ui design

Tak Makaron Company has been manufacturing different types of pasta and spaghetti for more than 3 decades by benefiting from the latest world technologies and specialized human resources, and considering the principles and rules governing the food industry. The company offers its healthy products at national and global level with the aim to meet some parts of the community nutritional needs.

this company needed a clean and beautiful ui for its website, Shamim Khaneghahi ( developer of this website ) and I were in charge for creating the website based on customer needs and visions.

As far as we wanted to personalize the website and the whole look, we decided to have a kind of graphic that are similar to products' graphics, this point was considered in animations and logo identity simultaneously !