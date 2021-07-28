Max Kapfenberger

Wood-Special Covers

Wood-Special Covers illustration design magazine cover editorial print
Some covers I made for the BUSINESS MONAT, a local magazine.
These issues had a topical focus on wood and its future use in environmentally friendly applications.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
