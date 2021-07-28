Karan Choudhary

Todovio

Karan Choudhary
Karan Choudhary
  • Save
Todovio webapp todo application todo app web design dashboard app
Download color palette

Todovio✨ is a to-do list app with minimalist design and easy to use interface.

Features:
• Create and organize to-dos
• Drag and drop feature
• Dark/Light Mode
• Syncs seamlessly across all of your devices

If you like it, press "L" , or check my other works.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Karan Choudhary
Karan Choudhary

More by Karan Choudhary

View profile
    • Like