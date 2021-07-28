Acolar Logo

Got to help a good past co worker on her logo for her new product!

This probably represented the progress on the final direction after a few other explorations led us to this direction.

She like the idea of a tree to represent wisdom, and growth for her new product and from there we did several shape study to get the right movement of the tree and shape of the overall logo down. She like the idea of introducing a lot of colors to the leaves to show the coming together of a community but also making it appear it was bright and exciting like as if it ablaze. It was a fun exercise and we were both happy for the way it turned out! It's definitely one of the more colorful logo I've worked on, but it passes the black and white test with flying colors! (no pun intended)