Craftwork Studio
Craftwork

Nord Finance App iOS Kit 📱

Craftwork Studio
Craftwork
Craftwork Studio for Craftwork
Hire Us
  • Save
Nord Finance App iOS Kit 📱 ios mobile finance app design ui application vector craftwork
Download color palette

Have you ever creating a finance app? Nord UI Kit is created especially for those who want to make it perfect, you don’t have a right on any mistake, after all. Clean and minimalistic, with necessary data and colorful accents, that make it stylish. Pack includes 21 screens for successful and clear app design. Compatible with Sketch & Figma.

📱 Get Nord Finance App UI Kit

As usual, this product is included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Craftwork
Craftwork
High-quality UI Kits and illustrations to boost your design
Hire Us

More by Craftwork

View profile
    • Like