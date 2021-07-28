Centum_D

Centum-d

Centum_D
Centum_D
Hire Me
  • Save
Centum-d personalbrand animation motion graphics vector branding illustration art web website ux ui design
Centum-d personalbrand animation motion graphics vector branding illustration art web website ux ui design
Centum-d personalbrand animation motion graphics vector branding illustration art web website ux ui design
Centum-d personalbrand animation motion graphics vector branding illustration art web website ux ui design
Centum-d personalbrand animation motion graphics vector branding illustration art web website ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Comp 1_20.mp4
  2. centum-d 1.jpg
  3. centum-2.jpg
  4. centum-3.jpg
  5. centum4.jpg
  6. centum-5.jpg

Hello everyone!
We are glad to present you the Centum-D brief page, filling in the necessary information the discount rate will be increasing - https://brief.centum-d.com/en/#site-functionality

Centum_D
Centum_D
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Centum_D

View profile
    • Like