Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mauro Rego

Frog Animation Sketch

Mauro Rego
Mauro Rego
Hire Me
  • Save
Frog Animation Sketch clip studio frame by frame cell animation animation
Download color palette

Playing around with cell animation.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Mauro Rego
Mauro Rego
Illustration & Animation
Hire Me

More by Mauro Rego

View profile
    • Like