Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehak Taneja

Smart Little Bag

Mehak Taneja
Mehak Taneja
  • Save
Smart Little Bag bag bagdesign digitalart graphic design illustration design art
Download color palette

The smart little bag speaks for a feminine style, suiting as per the different styles of young women. The whole project is published on #behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/94978469/The-Smart-Little-Bag

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Mehak Taneja
Mehak Taneja

More by Mehak Taneja

View profile
    • Like