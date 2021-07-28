Landing page design for eco food delivery

Hi, everyone!

Now it's time for healthy food, and I'm glad to share a landing page's

design for eco food delivery service.

THE MAIN PURPOSE

is to encourage the customer to make an order.

IMPLEMENTAION

Marketing:

- Analysing the target audience: People who are careful about

their diet and health and don't go to markets and stores because of the

lack of time

- identifying competitive advantages



Structure:

- Sales pages are categorized by product groups

Visual language and communications:

Color:

- light background's used. A gradient creates a slight sense of movement

Bright, saturated colors, some shades of red and orange in the buttons, images and fonts conjure up associations with energy and an active lifestyle.

Images:

- Many brightly colored images of fresh fruits and vegetables were used to stimulate the appetite a little bit.

Texts and explanations:

- The page of each product group has a description of the useful properties of products and nutritional recommendations

AS A RESULT:

Unique web design system, user experience and design were created tailored to the needs of the target audience.

SOFTWARE TOOLS:

Adobe XD, Photoshop

