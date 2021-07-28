Zhanna Krasikova

Landing page design for eco food delivery

Zhanna Krasikova
Zhanna Krasikova
  • Save
Landing page design for eco food delivery landing page design adobe xd adobe creative cloud website web design uidesign landing page design
Landing page design for eco food delivery landing page design adobe xd adobe creative cloud website web design uidesign landing page design
Landing page design for eco food delivery landing page design adobe xd adobe creative cloud website web design uidesign landing page design
Landing page design for eco food delivery landing page design adobe xd adobe creative cloud website web design uidesign landing page design
Landing page design for eco food delivery landing page design adobe xd adobe creative cloud website web design uidesign landing page design
Landing page design for eco food delivery landing page design adobe xd adobe creative cloud website web design uidesign landing page design
Landing page design for eco food delivery landing page design adobe xd adobe creative cloud website web design uidesign landing page design
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg

Hi, everyone!
Now it's time for healthy food, and I'm glad to share a landing page's 
design for eco food delivery service.

THE MAIN PURPOSE 
is to encourage the customer to make an order.

IMPLEMENTAION
Marketing:
- Analysing the target audience: People who are careful about
their diet and health and don't go to markets and stores because of the
lack of time
- identifying competitive advantages

Structure:
- Sales pages are categorized by product groups 

Visual language and communications:
Color:
- light background's used. A gradient creates a slight sense of movement
Bright, saturated colors, some shades of red and orange in the buttons, images and fonts conjure up associations with energy and an active lifestyle. 
Images:
- Many brightly colored images of fresh fruits and vegetables were used to stimulate the appetite a little bit.

Texts and explanations:
- The page of each product group has a description of the useful properties of products and nutritional recommendations

AS A RESULT:
Unique web design system, user experience and design were created tailored to the needs of the target audience.

SOFTWARE TOOLS:
Adobe XD, Photoshop
_ _

I CREATE:
— DESIGN SYSTEM: WEB and UI/UX DESIGN
— WEB DEVELOPMENT
— OPTIONAL: PRODUCT AND UX research

I focus in the visual communication and create functional and convenient user's unterfaces. I translate digital, color and shape language for your buisnes purpose and give my clients unique solutions.

FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME:
zhannakcreativecode@gmail.com

Zhanna Krasikova
Zhanna Krasikova

More by Zhanna Krasikova

View profile
    • Like