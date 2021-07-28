Landing page design for eco food delivery

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi, everyone!
Now it's time for healthy food, and I'm glad to share a landing page's
design for eco food delivery service.
THE MAIN PURPOSE
is to encourage the customer to make an order.
IMPLEMENTAION
Marketing:
- Analysing the target audience: People who are careful about
their diet and health and don't go to markets and stores because of the
lack of time
- identifying competitive advantages
Structure:
- Sales pages are categorized by product groups
Visual language and communications:
Color:
- light background's used. A gradient creates a slight sense of movement
Bright, saturated colors, some shades of red and orange in the buttons, images and fonts conjure up associations with energy and an active lifestyle.
Images:
- Many brightly colored images of fresh fruits and vegetables were used to stimulate the appetite a little bit.
Texts and explanations:
- The page of each product group has a description of the useful properties of products and nutritional recommendations
AS A RESULT:
Unique web design system, user experience and design were created tailored to the needs of the target audience.
SOFTWARE TOOLS:
Adobe XD, Photoshop
I CREATE:
— DESIGN SYSTEM: WEB and UI/UX DESIGN
— WEB DEVELOPMENT
— OPTIONAL: PRODUCT AND UX research
I focus in the visual communication and create functional and convenient user's unterfaces. I translate digital, color and shape language for your buisnes purpose and give my clients unique solutions.
FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME:
zhannakcreativecode@gmail.com