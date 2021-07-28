Good for Sale
Elisabetta Calabritto

Botanical Collection

Elisabetta Calabritto
Elisabetta Calabritto
Hire Me
  • Save
Botanical Collection tees tshirt plants illustration
Botanical Collection tees tshirt plants illustration
Botanical Collection tees tshirt plants illustration
Botanical Collection tees tshirt plants illustration
Botanical Collection tees tshirt plants illustration
Download color palette
  1. Plant Tee Collection Dribbble.jpg
  2. Plant Tee Collection Dribbble2.jpg
  3. Plant Tee Collection Dribbble3.jpg
  4. Plant Tee Collection Dribbble4.jpg
  5. Plant Tee Collection Dribbble5.jpg

Botanical Tee Collection

Price
$30
Buy now
Available on Cotton Bureau
Good for sale
Botanical Tee Collection

The Botanical Collection. Plants to wear available on-demand at Cotton Bureau
https://cottonbureau.com/people/elisabetta-calabritto

#cottongram #print #tees #tshirt #illustration #plants #ondemand #sweatshirt #onesie #hoodie #apple #nymphea #prestonia #rose #botanicgarden #botanic #garden #tree #flowers

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Elisabetta Calabritto
Elisabetta Calabritto
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Elisabetta Calabritto

View profile
    • Like