Poster. Ischia

Poster. Ischia poster design sunset poster people sea font fonts branding logo illustration webdesign social figma design design 2021 figma ui artist visual web design poster
Hi everyone!🏀

Today I will share with you the design of the presentation of the painting
"View of Ischia with the Aragonese castle" by artist Oswald Achenbach.
Private collection, Italy (acquired from the above in 2010)🙂

Design with love❤
