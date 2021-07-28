Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Joana Paz

Rosário Advogados

Joana Paz
Joana Paz
Rosário Advogados type typography logo identity graphic design design
Hi everyone! This is a shot of the logo and business cards created for 'Rosário Advogados', a portuguese legal advice firm. The type 'Rosário' was specially designed for the logo and the chosen color was navy blue.

For more on this project please follow the link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/82121187/Business-Cards-and-WordPress-Website-Rosario-Advogados

If you enjoyed please leave your like and comment bellow. Thank you. :)

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
