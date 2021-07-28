We had the opportunity to create a very interesting logo for a client who is a life mentor helping you to improve your life for the better. More precisely by realizing the full potential of clients. So we made a version of the YIN - YANG logo. Although, the focus is on the sun, but also on the moon, which are also links for men (the sun) and women (the moon). If you look a little closer you will also see the third eye representing wisdom and the subconscious. The rays of the sun symbolically make up the letters “W” and “M” for woman and man, while there are also four stars that represent the four life directions one wants to go. The colors we used for this logo are warm, earthy tones.

We hope you enjoy our work.