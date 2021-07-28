Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kazuki Ueda

Mobile Ordering App

Kazuki Ueda
Kazuki Ueda
  • Save
Mobile Ordering App design ux ui app
Download color palette

This is my second time designing the app.
Please give me some feedbacks for this app design.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Kazuki Ueda
Kazuki Ueda

More by Kazuki Ueda

View profile
    • Like