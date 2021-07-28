Panneer Selvan

Sportolytic - Content Management Dashboard

Panneer Selvan
Panneer Selvan
  • Save
Sportolytic - Content Management Dashboard wordpress backend cms content management popular landing page daily ui dailyui dashboard ui
Download color palette

Sportolytic - Content Management Dashboard

This dashboard provides a view about how the author's contents are performing. Able to see recent followers, Views of their contents and a complete analytics about their Content that could be Videos, Podcasts and Articles.

Panneer Selvan
Panneer Selvan

More by Panneer Selvan

View profile
    • Like