Alex Krugli

Post-Pandemic World

Alex Krugli
Alex Krugli
Hire Me
  • Save
Post-Pandemic World art concept puzzles girl betterworld ecological future book illustration posterdesign editorial flat design earth saveplanet world city green futuristic utopia post-pandemic
Post-Pandemic World art concept puzzles girl betterworld ecological future book illustration posterdesign editorial flat design earth saveplanet world city green futuristic utopia post-pandemic
Post-Pandemic World art concept puzzles girl betterworld ecological future book illustration posterdesign editorial flat design earth saveplanet world city green futuristic utopia post-pandemic
Post-Pandemic World art concept puzzles girl betterworld ecological future book illustration posterdesign editorial flat design earth saveplanet world city green futuristic utopia post-pandemic
Post-Pandemic World art concept puzzles girl betterworld ecological future book illustration posterdesign editorial flat design earth saveplanet world city green futuristic utopia post-pandemic
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-01-.jpg
  2. dribbble-03-.jpg
  3. dribbble-03.jpg
  4. dribbble-04.jpg
  5. dribbble-05.jpg

One of the most interesting collaborations of 2020. Illustration made for book “Gen Z 360: Preparing for the Inevitable Change in Culture, Work and Commerce” which was recently became available on Amazon.

Alex Krugli
Alex Krugli
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alex Krugli

View profile
    • Like