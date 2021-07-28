Rohan's Cars is a site I designed for my son who is a huge fan of cars. I designed the website drawing inspiration from other websites designed for kids and then built the site using Webflow. The smiling cloud moves from right to left in a loop and the sun slowly rises behind the mountains. Clicking on the cars will play the engine sound for each car and a sliding modal popup will show a bigger picture of the car. The logo sketch for the site was drawn by my son. I then digitised the logo for the website. The website URL is: https://rohans-cars.webflow.io/.