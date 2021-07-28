Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paul Julliot

Logo - Mission Prodvac

Paul Julliot
Paul Julliot
  • Save
Logo - Mission Prodvac logotype covid19 logo covid
Download color palette

This was a research for a specific task team of french officials assigned during the Covid crisis

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Paul Julliot
Paul Julliot

More by Paul Julliot

View profile
    • Like