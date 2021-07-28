Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marco Dvorak

Refresher Motion Design Identity

Marco Dvorak
Marco Dvorak
  • Save
Refresher Motion Design Identity identity branding visual design minimal
Download color palette
  1. Refresher1@2x.png
  2. 1-1_Wipe_Short_White_w-Logo_1600x1200.mp4

A peek into motion design for Refresher. A part of a wider implementation of motion design into their brand identity.
This work was done more than a year ago and its still in use in their current videos.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Marco Dvorak
Marco Dvorak
Graphic designer & Art director based in Bratislava

More by Marco Dvorak

View profile
    • Like