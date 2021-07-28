Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chump Club

Ew.

Chump Club
Chump Club
  • Save
Ew. creativewomenclub womenindesign flowerdesign flowerillustration wavypattern colourclash boldcolours colourfuldesign digitaldesign digitalart creative funwithtype typographydesign typography ewdesign ew graphicdesign illustration illustrator adobeillustator
Download color palette

For some reason, I had it in my head that I wanted to make a design focused around the word 'Ew'. I also wanted to try incorporating some brown into my work because it's a colour which I practically never use, even though I think it's pretty fun & versatile. I was happy with the result, I think the smiley flowers are precious!

Chump Club
Chump Club

More by Chump Club

View profile
    • Like