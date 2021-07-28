Coming Soon: House of Cacao Munich

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
House of Cacao Munich just had their store completely revamped for their 20 year anniversary in september!
With the beautiful new store and a new branding, the only thing missing is a new website. In the meantime, go and visit their store!
Check it out here
I'm happy to show you our first step creating a new, beautiful website!
Let me know what you think! 😊🗨️
