Coming Soon: House of Cacao Munich

House of Cacao Munich just had their store completely revamped for their 20 year anniversary in september!

With the beautiful new store and a new branding, the only thing missing is a new website. In the meantime, go and visit their store!

Check it out here

I'm happy to show you our first step creating a new, beautiful website!

Let me know what you think! 😊🗨️

____________________________________________________

If you'd like to collaborate or just have a chat, feel free to message me!

You can also find me on Instagram