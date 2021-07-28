PRISM MEDIA PLAYER

Designed a beautiful dark UI dashboard for a complex media player Windows native app for managing large media files for events. It entails managing playlists and editing files on the go like cropping and adjusting, adding layers, and much much more.

PRISM PLAYER can support most common clip files including AiM and HAP codecs. Preview all of your media before loading into the server. Create playlists to view your content together and make adjustments and edits.

See more here and download to play https://www.avolites.com/prism/