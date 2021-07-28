Amit Sinha

Landing Page

Amit Sinha
Amit Sinha
  • Save
Landing Page home page website branding graphic design web design ux ui landing page
Download color palette

Design for cloud supply chain. Contact sinhaa974@gmail.com or message for work.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Amit Sinha
Amit Sinha

More by Amit Sinha

View profile
    • Like