YB - Personal Logo

For my personal logo I have use my initials to make something impactful in flat design, therefore with the association of the letters Y and B I make this form and re-used it to make a grid for my website.

--

If you are interested in this project and want to see more of it, you can see all of this project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118294245/YB-Graphic-Personal-Identity-Portfolio