Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yann Biaud

YB - Personal Logo

Yann Biaud
Yann Biaud
  • Save
YB - Personal Logo grid red yb graphic designer designer portfolio typography initials letters personal logo identity portfolio graphic design b y illustration icon logo branding vector design
Download color palette

For my personal logo I have use my initials to make something impactful in flat design, therefore with the association of the letters Y and B I make this form and re-used it to make a grid for my website.
--
If you are interested in this project and want to see more of it, you can see all of this project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118294245/YB-Graphic-Personal-Identity-Portfolio

Yann Biaud
Yann Biaud

More by Yann Biaud

View profile
    • Like