Architectural website UX/UI Design

Hi fellow Dribbblers 👋!
This time I want to share one of my creative directions for an architectural company. The goal was to combine the details of architecture with a modern and clean design. Colors are based on the companies brand.
What do you think? Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.
