Susanne

Architectural website UX/UI Design

Susanne
Susanne
  • Save
Architectural website UX/UI Design website architecture landingpage real estate clean design home page design web design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi fellow Dribbblers 👋!

This time I want to share one of my creative directions for an architectural company. The goal was to combine the details of architecture with a modern and clean design. Colors are based on the companies brand.

What do you think? Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.

-----------------------------------------------------

Do you have a cool project but no UX/UI designer yet?
💌 Let's Talk: hello@susannesteinbach.com

Susanne
Susanne

More by Susanne

View profile
    • Like