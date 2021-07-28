Marco Dvorak

Identity for Heart Surgery Tech Firm

Marco Dvorak
Identity for Heart Surgery Tech Firm logo branding visual design technology tech medtech identity minimal defibrillator medicine
A Swedish company. Surgeons. Technical people. The symbol is based on a micro defibrillator device.
More info and identity in use can be seen here: https://synkroniq.se/

Graphic designer & Art director based in Bratislava

