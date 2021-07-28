bazen.talks
Design Tip - The rule of thirds

Design Tip - The rule of thirds design agency uiux ui design ux design tips ui content design photography graphic design bazen agency layout exploration layout design layout design tip design principles rule of thirds
Hey guys! Do you know what The rule of thirds is all about? 🤔
Tip by: @JelenaJankovic @StefanTosic
The fact is that this rule can significantly boost your design in terms od dynamism and unpredictability. Here is how it works. It's actually pretty easy, and has such a great impact!
Do you prefer this rule or do you like to keep your design all symmetrical? Let us know in the comments! ❤️😊

