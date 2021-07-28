Ben Tuckwell

Eyewear branding concept

Ben Tuckwell
Ben Tuckwell
  • Save
Eyewear branding concept glasses sunglasses clothing modern eyewear fashion typography vector design logo branding
Download color palette

Brand identity concept for a start up fashion brand focussing on eyewear.
Exploring various styles and tones to help the organisation better understand their own developing personality and brand identity direction. Full project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/122877731/Retail-branding-concepts
------
Hire me
Email: tuckwellb@gmail.com

Ben Tuckwell
Ben Tuckwell
Branding, illustration, UX/UI. Hire me!

More by Ben Tuckwell

View profile
    • Like