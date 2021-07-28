Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gideon ostew

On/Off Switch - Daily UI 015

Gideon ostew
Gideon ostew
  • Save
On/Off Switch - Daily UI 015 dailyui015 on off illustration ux ui dailyui design
Download color palette

Daily UI 015

Hi guys, this is my UI concept for On / Off Switch.
what do you think? Let me know your feedback.
Don't forget to add ❤️ if you like my work. Thank you.
#DailyUI #015

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Gideon ostew
Gideon ostew

More by Gideon ostew

View profile
    • Like