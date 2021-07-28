Oranpo. Purchase tickets to win the prize

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

👌 The ticketing process should be familiar, efficient and user-friendly. Thanks to this, the user can be sure that all the actions he takes will lead to the desired result.

🎁 Tickets can be obtained in one of two ways - by purchasing them with cash or by viewing sponsored ads. Our team is glad that the first honest and open project using the Win-Win principle has finally appeared in this industry.

—

❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!

📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team

—

Instagram | Facebook