Oranpo. Purchase tickets to win the prize

Kate Dzuhan for Cre8 Team
Oranpo. Purchase tickets to win the prize account app cards mobile ios blue design ux ui filters navigation
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

👌 The ticketing process should be familiar, efficient and user-friendly. Thanks to this, the user can be sure that all the actions he takes will lead to the desired result.

🎁 Tickets can be obtained in one of two ways - by purchasing them with cash or by viewing sponsored ads. Our team is glad that the first honest and open project using the Win-Win principle has finally appeared in this industry.

❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!

📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team

Oranpo. Dozens of gifts in your mobile app
By Yurii Funkendorf
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
