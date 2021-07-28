Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ImgBB – 免費圖片雲端儲存空間，免註冊單檔 32 MB 空間可設定自動刪除機制的好用臨時圖床

ImgBB – 免費圖片雲端儲存空間，免註冊單檔 32 MB 空間可設定自動刪除機制的好用臨時圖床
ImgBB 是一個非常簡潔的免費圖床儲存空間，對於一般我們常見的 ImgurUpload 來說，這款雲端圖床在國外也是非常熱門的圖片雲端空間，對於我們要在 PTT、Mobile01、Dcard…等等地方發文時，許多人就可以直接將文章內所需要使用到的圖片，直接先上傳到雲端圖床，再放入文章當中，使其自動顯示，並且能讓你掌握圖片的權限。
今天介紹的「ImgBB」特點在於免註冊就可以直接上傳，並且單檔支援最大 32 MB 圖片檔案大小，同時支援了常見的多種圖片格式，包括了：JPG、PNG、BMP、GIF、TIF、WEBP、HEIC、PDF…等等，並且讓你可以直接透過拖曳方式，將圖片直接上傳到此圖床當中。
https://techmoon.xyz/imgbb/

