Kal Greasley

Tea Baby - Mascot Design

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley
  • Save
Tea Baby - Mascot Design logo vector illustrator graphic design design branding illustration illustrated logo
Download color palette

Mascot design for boba tea company Tea Baby. These guys already had a type based logo where they just used tb as their icon but were looking for something to add that element of personality to their brand.

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley

More by Kal Greasley

View profile
    • Like