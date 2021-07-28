Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
dupdlun
Orca

Nicme - Logo Design

dupdlun
Orca
dupdlun for Orca
Hire Us
  • Save
Nicme - Logo Design 3d animation ui motion graphics graphic design design branding identity design logos brand identity brand design logo
Nicme - Logo Design 3d animation ui motion graphics graphic design design branding identity design logos brand identity brand design logo
Nicme - Logo Design 3d animation ui motion graphics graphic design design branding identity design logos brand identity brand design logo
Download color palette
  1. SHOTA.jpg
  2. SHOTB.jpg
  3. SHOTC.jpg

Hello guys!

Sharing experiences from what I have explored about logo design. This is the "nicme" logo taken from the words nice & home. The idea for this logo concept is the combination of "Home + Letter N".

Nicme is a modern home development consulting and housing business company.

We're available for amazing projects! — Contact us

Follow Orca:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Twitter

Orca
Orca
We use design magic to turn ideas into great products.
Hire Us

More by Orca

View profile
    • Like