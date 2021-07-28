Nicme - Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello guys!
Sharing experiences from what I have explored about logo design. This is the "nicme" logo taken from the words nice & home. The idea for this logo concept is the combination of "Home + Letter N".
Nicme is a modern home development consulting and housing business company.
