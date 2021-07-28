Stats and the city_Parking Lot 5

Cumulative carbon dioxide emissions

- What problems does the city/world have in the present?

- How can design make people aware of these problems with statistical data?

- Could the parking lot have a different function or meaning than physical space?

This project shows statical data about health and environmental issues, which are related to the parking lot. Using unusual perspective photos of the parking lot as a canvas, the project gives a message in an attractive way, also in a threatening way.