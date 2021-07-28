Jihee Gwon

Stats and the city_Parking Lot 5

Stats and the city_Parking Lot 5 co2 parking city photo informative beach view data design statistical parking lots information architecture parking lot carbon dioxide co2 emissions enviroment city information city design information design infographic city problem climate change climate
Cumulative carbon dioxide emissions

- What problems does the city/world have in the present?
- How can design make people aware of these problems with statistical data?
- Could the parking lot have a different function or meaning than physical space?
This project shows statical data about health and environmental issues, which are related to the parking lot. Using unusual perspective photos of the parking lot as a canvas, the project gives a message in an attractive way, also in a threatening way.

