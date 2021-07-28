Vip Sitaraman

Notoros Pitch Deck: Blockchain, DLT, dApps

Notoros Pitch Deck: Blockchain, DLT, dApps ppt sleek dark modern technology crypto blockchain dapps dlt distributed ledger creative design pitch presentation pitch deck
Notoros is a distributed ledger technology (DLT) for launching decentralized applications (dApps) at scale, introducing the Next Generation of Blockchains. Beyond Ethereum, Notoros network can operate all styles of smart contract ledgers. Here's a peek at a pitch deck I helped them create!

The platform enables enterprise businesses to operate trustlessly integrated private dApps on the public network. Learn more at notoros.io

Full preview via sitaraman.vip / Behance

