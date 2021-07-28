Notoros Pitch Deck: Blockchain, DLT, dApps

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Notoros is a distributed ledger technology (DLT) for launching decentralized applications (dApps) at scale, introducing the Next Generation of Blockchains. Beyond Ethereum, Notoros network can operate all styles of smart contract ledgers. Here's a peek at a pitch deck I helped them create!
The platform enables enterprise businesses to operate trustlessly integrated private dApps on the public network. Learn more at notoros.io
Full preview via sitaraman.vip / Behance