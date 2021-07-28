Kal Greasley

Superseed Company - Beard Oil Logo & Label Design

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley
  • Save
Superseed Company - Beard Oil Logo & Label Design logo vector illustrator graphic design design branding illustration illustrated logo
Download color palette

Made from native Australian Botanicals I wanted to showcase a unique design that showed off the brands roots in a unique vintage based format.

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley

More by Kal Greasley

View profile
    • Like