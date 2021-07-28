Bart Wesolek

Devon Typeface

Devon Typeface display psychodelia psychedelic typography vintage handcrafted retro font typeface
Devon is a modern retro typeface with little psychedelic touch. Devon is inspired by classic medieval characters and weird shapes from the 60's psychedelic types. Devon is great for logos, labels, brandings, socials and more. Enjoy!

Available here: https://crmrkt.com/W02e5d

