Five Eights Fabrication - Custom Logo Type

Five Eights Fabrication - Custom Logo Type custom type typography vector illustrator graphic design design branding illustration illustrated logo
Fabricating and Customising vintage vehicles, Matt wanted something to showcase his brand. This custom type perfectly encapsulates car badges and automotive products from the early-mid 1900's fitting right within the kind of vehicles he works on.

