Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kal Greasley

Jackson Creek Studio - Logo Design

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley
  • Save
Jackson Creek Studio - Logo Design custom type typography vector logo illustrator graphic design design branding illustration illustrated logo
Download color palette

Logo design for a local music studio right here in Melbourne, Australia. Founded by modern blues musician Shaun Kirk we wanted this brand to have a vintage appeal but still feel modern in a sense which was great because this how I approach the majority of my work.

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley

More by Kal Greasley

View profile
    • Like