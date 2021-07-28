Landactive

Stylized reflection of the words embedded in

the company name:

1. Land is depicted in the form of endless green

expanses.

2. Active - the sun, as an active source of energy that gives

life.

The sun and the land depicted in various

planes - the simplicity of the images combined with the scale, reflect the high level of the company. All elements of the logo create the effect of constant movement (growth) and are aimed at creating a memorable bright, memorable image.

The graphic elements at the heart of the construction of the sign are

arranged sequentially one after another,

they confirm the characteristic of the archetypal symbol

– ascent, well-being, harmony, stability,

completeness.