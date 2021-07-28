Landactive

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Stylized reflection of the words embedded in
the company name:
1. Land is depicted in the form of endless green
expanses.
2. Active - the sun, as an active source of energy that gives
life.
The sun and the land depicted in various
planes - the simplicity of the images combined with the scale, reflect the high level of the company. All elements of the logo create the effect of constant movement (growth) and are aimed at creating a memorable bright, memorable image.
The graphic elements at the heart of the construction of the sign are
arranged sequentially one after another,
they confirm the characteristic of the archetypal symbol
– ascent, well-being, harmony, stability,
completeness.