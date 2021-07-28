Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Valery Fironov

Landactive

Valery Fironov
Valery Fironov
  • Save
Landactive icon land simplicity harmony sun growth ascent design identity branding trademark sign logo
Download color palette

Stylized reflection of the words embedded in
the company name:
1. Land is depicted in the form of endless green
expanses.
2. Active - the sun, as an active source of energy that gives
life.
The sun and the land depicted in various
planes - the simplicity of the images combined with the scale, reflect the high level of the company. All elements of the logo create the effect of constant movement (growth) and are aimed at creating a memorable bright, memorable image.
The graphic elements at the heart of the construction of the sign are
arranged sequentially one after another,
they confirm the characteristic of the archetypal symbol
– ascent, well-being, harmony, stability,
completeness.

Valery Fironov
Valery Fironov
Let's do something cool together!

More by Valery Fironov

View profile
    • Like