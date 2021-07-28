MIDCENTURY RETRO ART ILLUSTRATION. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial

Today I'm going to show you how to draw a retro illustration in Midcentury art in Adobe Illustration.

Midcentury art is an American art of 50s and 60s of 20th century.

The illustrations varied in complexity from basic cartoon figures to nearly photograph-quality renderings , they favored simple lines and brush strokes with a typically limited color palette.

Advertisements often captured the idyllic American life with a side of humor, featuring happy people using happy products to enrich their happy lives.

This level of optimism and joy was likely an after-effect of post-war America. The economy was booming and people just wanted to move past those dark days and live their lives, looking toward a comfortable and stable future.

Tutorial Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NViQeh0gUDA&t

Come and Learn!

Elena :))))