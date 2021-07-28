Ömer Faruk

SeaHouse

SeaHouse tiltshift cozy house 3dartwork adobephotoshop substancepainter blender3d illustration isometric artwork blender sea 3d
SeaHouse. This project took 9 days. Whole models created by me.

One of my favorites.

Instagram ; https://lnkd.in/dgpiY4B

