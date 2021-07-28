Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kal Greasley

Revelry & Co. - Alcohol Branding

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley
  • Save
Revelry & Co. - Alcohol Branding pen and ink pen ink vector logo illustrator graphic design design branding illustration illustrated logo
Download color palette

This was an unused concept based on the god of bacchus and revelry himself Dionysus. We ended up going in a different direction but this was definitely one of my favourite concepts.

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley

More by Kal Greasley

View profile
    • Like