Doodle Stickers. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial

Doodle Stickers. Adobe Illustrator Tutorial instagram telegram girl art rainbow crown stickers unicorn sticker pink cute design illustration vector
Today I'm going to show you how to create in Adobe Illustrator and add your own stickers (unicorn, crown, rainbow and text) in Doodle style on Telegram and Instagram + How to prepare and save them correctly.

Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ay7jfyuT98

Come and Learn!

