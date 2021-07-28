Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Coffee House UI Design

Coffee House UI Design
Hello everyone!
This is my attempt at creating an application for a coffee restaurant.
Icons are from flaticon and the pictures came from unsplash.

Kindly give me some feedback and hope you like it!

I am available for opportunities. Contact me at: barraza.ahmad@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
